Ministry Launches D-Library App

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications has launched a mobile application to allow easy access to its digital library to contribute to studies and researches by educators, students as well as the general public.

The launch of the app was circulated in a recent official notification from the ministry.

Branded D-Library, the app will serve as an e-bridge for online access to a wide range of information and documentations related to science, technology, economics, agriculture, history, geography, legislations, culture and arts, and beyond.

The app can be conveniently downloaded from both from App Store and Play Store, or through QR scanning.

In the letter, the ministry also encouraged relevant ministries and government institutions, libraries, museums as well as public and private publishers and knowledge agencies to share useful information and documents to be stored in the digital library.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press