Ministry Notifies a Disease Outbreak in Poipet

Cambodia has notified an outbreak of the so-called Chikungunya or CHIK, in som villages of Sangkat Poipet in Banteay Meanchey province.

According to the announcement from the Ministry of Health, the symptom was first identified on 19 July, and the ministry’s technical experts are investigating the disease.

So far, 168 people (95 are female) from six villages have been infected with the disease, and 32 of them with more severe conditions – but not life-threatening – have been referred to the local health centre.

Those admitted to the health centre, added announcement, are getting better.

The health authorities and concerned stakeholders are also building awareness of the locals about the prevention of the disease, potentially caused by mosquitos.

CHIK first appeared in 1953 in Africa and was first diagnosed in Cambodia by the Pasteur Institute in 1961 and in 2011 in Battambang, Siem Reap and Preah Vihear provinces.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press