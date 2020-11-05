Ministry of Culture Holds Workshop to Enhance Social Morality

The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has organised a workshop to enhance social morality, women’s values and Cambodian solidarity.

The workshop took place early this week here in Phnom Penh under the presidency of its Minister H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona.

Officials and representatives from Ministries of Women’s Affairs, and Information; development partners; relevant networks including the associations of artists, radios and televisions, authors, voice recorders; and the media attended the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona underlined that the workshop themed “Role of Social Moral Disseminator” was inspired by the Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and the First Lady Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen.

It aims to further promote morality and respect of human rights, especially the rights of women and children, and to eliminate all actions harming Cambodia’s cultural and traditional values, she added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press