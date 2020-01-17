Ministry of Environment Confirms Good Air Quality in Cambodia

Air quality in Cambodia has not reached the alarming level yet, announced the Ministry of Environment in a news release this afternoon.

The ministry's experts have been following the air quality, said the same source, stressing that the increase in PM2.5, the atmospheric particulate matter that has a diametre of less than 2.5 micrometres, did not happen only in Cambodia, but in other countries in the region.

The Ministry of Environment will keep the public informed about the new developments in air quality situation in Cambodia, it added.

The ministry also underlined that any information related to air quality in Cambodia which is not released by the ministry is unofficial.

On Jan. 15, PM2.5 was recorded at 35.14 micrograms per cubic metre (g/m3) on average, and at 40.70 g/m3 a day earlier, said the ministry in another announcement.

Air Quality Index stipulates air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk if the PM2.5 is between 0-50. However, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution between 51-100.

It becomes more dangerous if the quality scale moves to between 101-150 as people with greater sensitivity can experience health impacts. In case of air quality worsen to 151-200, the condition is unhealthy, and human can start to feel it and for some people they might get ill.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press