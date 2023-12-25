Ministry of Environment Encourages Clean Energy Use in Agricultural Production



Minister of Environment H.E. Eang Sophalleth has welcomed and encouraged private firms to use clean energy in agricultural production to improve the farmers’ livelihoods.

The minister made the encouragement while receiving a delegation of Mirarth Agri Teach Co., Ltd., led by its CEO Mr. Sasaki Koji at the ministry office in Phnom Penh on Dec. 25.

The Japanese company is investing in medium-sized cashew processing plant using green energy in Sambor Prei Kuk district, Kampong Thom province.

Mr. Sasaki Koji to H.E. Minister of his company’s plan to expand its cashew processing factory to Preah Vihear province by bringing new technology from Japan to produce more than 20,000 tonnes of cashew nuts a year.

H.E. Eang Sophalleth thanked the Japanese firm for choosing Cambodia as a partner in the production of cashew nuts and the export of Cambodian agricultural products to international markets, especially for the use of clean energy, which is a strategy stated in the ministry’s Circular Strategy 2023-2028 focus

ing on cleanliness, greenness and sustainability.

In addition, cashew growing is part of the incomes of the Cambodian people, said the environment minister, stressing that cashew trees also help absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen into the atmosphere.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse