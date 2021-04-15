Ministry of Health Releases Health Treatment for COVID-19 at Home

The Ministry of Health this afternoon released an instruction for self-monitor and at-home care and treatment for COVID-19.

For asymptomatic cases such as below 37.5 degrees Celsius body temperature, no cough, no runny nose, and no sore throat, there is no need to take medicine, said the same source.

If the body temperature is over 37.5 degrees Celsius with muscle aches and sore throat, runny nose, and cough, the patient (adult or children of 30 kg and above) can take Paracetamol 500mg x 3 times a day, but Paracetamol 300mg x 3 times a day for children between 20 and 29 kg, it added.

In case there are additional symptoms such as nasal congestion or runny nose or cough, the instruction continued, the patient (adult or children from 6 years old) can use Bromhexine 8mg x 3 times a day or Cetirizine 10mg x 1 time per day.

Besides, the patient needs to stay in separate room with hygiene and air flow, wear facemask, often clean hands, maintain safety distance of at least 2 metres, eat healthy foods and drink more water, regularly follow up his/her health, maintain mental health and do regular exercise, with no smoking or no alcohol, and so on.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press