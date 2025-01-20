Ministry of Information Committed to Ensuring Information Security Amid Rapid Technological Changes



Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Information is committed to ensuring information security as new technologies, especially artificial intelligence (AI), are developing rapidly, but at the same time causing many challenges. Minister of Information H.E. Neth Pheaktra emphasised the commitment at the opening ceremony of the three-day annual meeting of the Ministry of Information, held here this morning in physical and virtual format with the participation of some 700 people.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Neth Pheaktra highlighted the need to address issues such as voice cloning and other fake news tools, urging the necessity to double efforts in combating these challenges. He called upon media practitioners, officials from the Ministry of Information, and spokespersons from various ministries, institutions, and provincial and municipal administrations to collaborate proactively in the fight against fake news.





In 2024, Cambodia saw more than 1,600 traditional and new media institutions, alongside a significant surge in social media usage. H.E. Neth Pheaktra noted that platforms like TikTok and Facebook have over 25 million accounts in Cambodia, each potentially acting as a media outlet. He stressed the importance of ensuring access to information that is both quality-driven and professional.





Moreover, H.E. Neth Pheaktra urged provincial and municipal information officers to adopt a more proactive approach in managing information and public opinion affairs, underscoring the critical role they play in maintaining information security.

