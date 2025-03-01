Ministry of Information Launches Campaign to Combat Fake News in Cambodia



Phnom Penh: Cambodia’s Ministry of Information is preparing to launch a nationwide campaign in March, urging the public to ‘Say No to Fake News’ as part of efforts to combat the spread of fake news, according to Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry, H.E. Tep Asnarith, who spoke with AKP on Feb. 28.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Tep Asnarith encouraged everyone to participate in the campaign and its activities, which will involve the country’s social media users and stakeholders in the information and broadcast sector. He highlighted the importance of being a responsible digital citizen, aware of the consequences of fake news, and actively participating in its prevention.





H.E. Tep Asnarith pointed out that the dangers of fake news have become significant with the rapid technological developments and the increasing influence of digital society and social media in Cambodia. With more than 12 million active social media users in 2024, representing approximately 68 percent of the population, he stressed the need for collective attention to the impact of information sharing.





He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to prevent the spread of fake news, focusing on response mechanisms, public awareness, and educational campaigns. The spokesperson detailed the negative impacts of fake news on security, social order, economy, and politics, noting that it can lead to instability, violence, and public distrust.





The Ministry’s campaign aims to change the behavior of social media users to promote digital safety. H.E. Tep Asnarith views digital users, especially active social media participants, as crucial contributors to minimizing and eventually eliminating fake news from Cambodia’s information space.





The Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Committee recorded 3,651 cases of fake news in 2024, marking a nearly 14 percent increase compared to 2023. These statistics underline the urgency of the campaign’s objectives to ensure public access to quality and safe information online.

