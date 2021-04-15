Ministry of Justice Spokesperson: Lockdown, a Strict Administrative Measure against COVID-19 Pandemic

Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice H.E. Kim Santepheap stated that the lockdown is a strict administrative measure that requires all people to stay at home.

The companies or enterprises must be temporarily shut down during the lockdown, except those related to daily necessities such as food stores, food production factories, hospitals and private clinics, banks, and so on, he pointed out in a statement released on his official Facebook page this morning.

All public and private institutions allowed to continue their operations must reduce to the minimum the number of stand-by staff and must implement all health measures such as wearing masks, keep safety distancing, clean hands, etc., he added.

Anyone who violates this lockdown measure will be punished in accordance with the existing laws, he underlined.

The lockdown measure came into force from 00:00 on April 15 and will last until April 28, 2021. It is aimed to ensure the effectiveness of COVID-19 spread control in Phnom Penh and Takhmao town of Kandal province, considered as a single area, and to prevent the transmission to other areas, stressed the Royal Government in a statement last night.

During the 14-day lockdown, it continued, people are not allowed to leave their house unless necessary and with some exceptions: travel for authorised professions and businesses, for foods and other daily necessary stuff with at most 2 persons per household and not more than three times a week, and for health emergencies, etc.

Anyway, it said, the travel must not be made between 08:00pm and 05:00am, except for emergency health and family reasons, goods transport, and so on.

Besides, all gatherings are banned, except among household members, funerals, and gatherings of health staff and competent authorities on duty.

Mask wearing and safety distancing as well as sanitation and temperature screening are required, underlined the same source.

