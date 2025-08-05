Ministry of National Defence Announces Second Round of ASEAN Interim Observer Group to Border Areas



Oddar meanchey: The Ministry of National Defence has announced that the ASEAN Interim Observer Group, led by Malaysia, will conduct a second round of on-site visits to border areas in Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear provinces to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached by Cambodia and Thailand on July 28, 2025. H.E. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, Under Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, shared the update during a press briefing at 11:00 a.m. today.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the observer group comprises defence attach©s and representatives from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam. The group will carry out a two-week mission focused on areas most affected by the armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces that occurred from July 24 to 28, 2025.





H.E. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata emphasized that the participation of these partner countries reflects a common desire to ensure the ceasefire is successful and lasting, with the goal of bringing back peace, stability, cooperation, and development for the benefit of the people of both countries.

