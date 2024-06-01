MINISTRY OF NATIONAL UNITY MULLS RESTORATION OF CENTURY-OLD TEMPLE IN TANAH MERAH



TANAH MERAH, The Ministry of National Unity is considering upgrading the Sri Maha Mariamam temple near here, which was built about 108 years ago, to provide comfort to travellers and Hindus who visit the temple.

Its deputy minister K Saraswathy said the temple located at Ladang Kerilla has drawn Hindus from all over the country every weekend, apart from visitors attending religious events and festivals.

He said based on the frequency of visits, her ministry has identified some improvements that need to be implemented for the comfort of worshippers at the temple.

‘Among the amenities needed include the provision of a hall, toilets, plumbing system, a new coat of paint to brighten the temple and a parking area,’ he said after officiating at the 108th Aandu Thiruvizha Temple Anniversary and ‘Semarak Perpaduan’ Unity programme here today.

Saraswathy said her ministry also received a memorandum from the temple management regarding the problems at large.

‘I will examine the memorandum to obtain appropriate as

sistance to enable the temple management to repair the damages and upgrade its facilities,’ he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency