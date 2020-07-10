Ministry to Seek PM’s Green Light for First-Round School Reopening

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will ask for permission by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen to reopen schools with high standard safety measures against COVID-19.

H.E. Dr. Dy Khamboly, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports informed AKP about the ministry’s intention yesterday.

The first-round resumption of schooling, if allowed by the Premier, could happen in August, he added.

The mulled request derived from the spirit of a meeting earlier among the Ministries of Education, Youth and Sports; Health; and Economy and Finance as well as other concerned institutions.

All schools included for the first-stage reopening are expected to enter a comprehensive agreement with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to main high-standard safety measures against COVID-19 following the guideline set by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation.

The schools are also expected to apply a new approach that encourages some online courses and makes available a special working group in charge of health and safety of students, teachers, education staff, and beyond.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press