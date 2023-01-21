Ministry, UN to Further Promote Cambodia’s Education

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports and the United Nations have discussed the cooperation to promote Cambodia’s education.

The discussion took place here in Phnom Penh recently between H.E. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports and H.E. Joseph Scheuer, newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Cambodia.

H.E. Hang Chuon Naron took stock of UN agency's good collaboration with the ministry.

The UN agency has contributed activity to Cambodia's education development in accordance with the ministry's education reform including development of teachers' capacity, primary education, health education, and skill training for youth, he said.

The UN also supported the ministry's education policy development and preparation of capacity development plan and adaptation of education during the COVID-19 crisis.

H.E. Joseph Scheuer pledged to continue the cooperation with the ministry especially through the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) 2023-2028 that will focus on the education transformation approved by UN in September 2022.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press