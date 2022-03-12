Ministry, UNESCO Organising a Workshop to Enhance Cambodia’s National Culture

The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts in collaboration with UNESCO is organising a workshop on “Community-Based Inventorying and Documentation of the Intangible Cultural Heritage”.

The opening of workshop took place on Mar. 9 under the presidency of H.E. Siyon Sophearith, Director General of the General Department of Cultural Technique and Ms. Vin Sithuon, Deputy Governor of Mondulkiri province at Sen Monorom city of Mondulkiri province.

Senior officials of Secretary General of the Cambodia National Commission for UNESCO and representative from UNESCO Phnom Penh Office Mr. Masanori Nagaoka, national and international NGOs and ethnic minority associations jointed the workshop.

The three-day workshop aims to capacitate ethnic minority, national and international NGOs and cultural officers on information extraction and compilation of intangible heritage to preserve and promote the national culture.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press