Ministry Urges Compliance with Ethical Standard by Journalists

The Ministry of Information has urged journalists not to go beyond their role and encouraged their compliance with journalism ethical standards.

The reminder was made yesterday by H.E. Meas Sophorn, the ministry’s Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson, following a joint statement released on Feb. 25 by the Cambodian Centre for Independent Media (CCIM), the Cambodian Journalists Alliance (CamboJA) and the Overseas Press Club of Cambodia (OPCC) demanding the Cambodian prosecutors to show evidence and to drop charge against two former reporters of The Cambodia Daily, Mr. Aun Pheap and Mr. Zsombor Peter.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press