Ministry Urges for Acute Measures to Prevent LSD Pandemic

AKP Phnom Penh--The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has urged its line capital and provincial departments and offices as competent authorities along the border provinces with Vietnam and Thailand to take acute measures to prevent possible outbreak of the lumpy skin disease (LSD).

The precaution was highlighted in a ministry’s announcement issued yesterday, ordering them to continuously monitor the health of local cattle, and reinforce biosafety measures, sanitation and meat and animal production hygiene.

Illegal imports of cattle, meat products and frozen sperms must be prohibited, the announcement underscored.

It urged the elimination of viral agents such as mosquitoes, flies, and other blood sucking insects, vaccination against LSD, control of imported cattle, cattle products and sperms, and awareness building among farmers on necessary safety measures.

The ministry also encouraged close collaboration with the Vietnamese and Thai counterparts particularly on information exchanges related to the LSD.

LSD is an infectious disease in cattle caused by a virus of the family Poxviridae, also known as Neethling Virus. The disease is characterised by fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules on the skin and mucous membranes.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press