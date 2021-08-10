Ministry Warns of Possible Thunder, Lightning, and Gusts This Week

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM) has called on people to be vigilant of possible thunder, lightning, and gusts this week.

According to its new weather forecast issued this morning, there would be rain, from light to moderate, across the country from Aug. 11 to 17.

Some parts of the central and southern provinces would face heavy rain during the same period, it added.

For the temperature, the same source pointed out, it would vary between 24 and 35 degrees Celsius for the provinces in the central lowland areas, from 23 to 33 degrees Celsius for the provinces next to the Dangrek mountain range and highland areas in the northeast, as well as in the coastal areas.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press