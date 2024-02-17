Ministry, WFP Discuss More Agricultural Cooperation



The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries and the World Food Programme (WFP) have discussed more cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The discussion took place between H.E. Dith Tina, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, and Representative of WFP in Phnom Penh on Feb. 15.

H.E. Dith Tina underlined that the ministry has been paying high attention to ensuring food security and a sustainable economy by promoting modern agricultural communities with sufficient human resources and budget to produce and supply quality and large-scale outputs for a high value-added market.

Modern agricultural communities can be connected with schools to enhance nutrition among students.

According to H.E. Dith Tina, WFP will support the ministry’s modern agricultural communities and help address emerging challenges in the work.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse