MISSING BOSS MARIO FOUND SAFE – POLICE



MELAKA, Social media influencer known as Boss Mario, who was reported missing since Friday, has been found safe.

The man is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital at Jalan Syed Abdul Aziz here.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said Boss Mario, whose real name is Yew Boon Xiang, 30, was not actually missing but had isolated himself due to stress related to his mobile phone shop business.

“Boss Mario’s presence in the hospital was reported by his brother who traced the use of e-hailing services by the influencer to the hospital before confirming at about 2.15 pm.

“Boss Mario was reportedly stressed out about managing his two mobile phone shops and providing bonuses to his 22 employees, leading him to stay in an unoccupied house in Klebang,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, media reported that the influencer had been missing since Friday and could not be contacted by his family members.

It was reported that he drove alone to Pantai Klebang at around 3 am, and

his car was found parked in the area.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency