MISTI and GGGI Collaborate to Promote Green Industries in Cambodia



Phnom Penh: Cambodian Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation H.E. HEM Vanndy met with a delegation from the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) led by Country Representative Ms. Shomi Kim to discuss advancing green industry initiatives in Cambodia.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, during the meeting, H.E. HEM Vanndy commended GGGI for its contributions in promoting energy efficiency in the garment, footwear, and travel goods sectors. He emphasised the crucial balance between greening Cambodia’s industries and enhancing their competitiveness.

H.E. Minister also highlighted the need to showcase success stories of green growth beyond energy efficiency, particularly in areas such as water consumption and waste management. He called on GGGI to support the development of a guideline on setting up Eco-Industrial Parks (EIPs) to serve as models for sustainable industrial development.

Ms. Shomi Kim reaffirmed GGGI’s commitment to supporting Cambodia’s green growth, particularly through two k

ey portfolios: green industry and climate technopreneurship. She detailed GGGI’s collaboration with multiple government ministries and its efforts in mobilising green financing through the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

The GCF has mobilised over US$220 million to finance local companies in five ASEAN countries, including Cambodia, to implement green solutions in their production line. She also highlighted ongoing work in linking local SMEs with global firms on carbon trading.

H.E. HEM Vanndy called on GGGI and the GCF to advocate for equitable and fair green practices internationally, especially for smaller economies with limited compliance capability. He further encouraged the expansion of GCF’s financing schemes to help local SMEs implement green initiatives.

GGGI has been supporting local companies to issue green bonds and a local bank to be accredited by the GCF for providing green financing, Ms. Kim added.