MISTI and Infrastructure Asia Collaborate on Green Industry and Water Infrastructure Solutions



Phnom Penh: H.E. HEM Vanndy, Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation, hosted a delegation from Singapore-based Infrastructure Asia at the ministry to explore technical and financial solutions for advancing Cambodia’s green industry initiatives, industrial waste management, and water supply projects.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Science, Technology and Innovation, H.E. HEM Vanndy emphasized Cambodia’s dedication to the green agenda, referencing initiatives like the Green Industry Awards and the rising global expectations for environmentally responsible manufacturing. He pointed out that while Cambodia continues to attract more factories, with some adapting to sustainability demands, others still leave significant carbon footprints.





H.E. Vanndy proposed that Infrastructure Asia collaborate with Cambodia’s financial sector to form a consortium to mobilize investment for green technologies and solutions. He suggested starting with pilot projects in special economic zones and industrial parks. Discussions also addressed the need for a structured framework, clear policies, and dedicated infrastructure for industrial waste management, especially concerning hazardous waste.





Infrastructure Asia, which is currently working on a waste management proposal in the Philippines, was encouraged to consider similar initiatives in Cambodia. Regarding water supply, H.E. HEM Vanndy highlighted Cambodia’s progress in expanding access but acknowledged challenges like water source availability. He invited Infrastructure Asia to apply their expertise in financing water supply projects and urged them to consider Public-Private Partnership approaches to attract investment.

