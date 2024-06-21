MMEA COMMITTED TO BOOSTING MALAYSIA’S GPI STANDING



PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will enhance its vigilance in Malaysia’s maritime zones as a proactive measure to ensure the country’s waters remain safe and secure.

MMEA acting director-general Vice Admiral Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim said today that this effort was not only aimed at safeguarding national security, but also to make a positive contribution to the country’s position in the Global Peace Index (GPI).

According to media reports, Malaysia has climbed nine spots, from 19th to 10th, in the ranking of the world’s most peaceful countries for 2024.

Saiful Lizan said that enhancing security is in line with the government’s commitment to maintaining optimal maritime safety and the importance of protecting national waters and international trade routes such as the South China Sea and the Malacca Strait.

‘Constant and tighter patrolling and surveillance actions are crucial to ensure that the sovereignty, rights and interests of the country in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

are always protected,’ he said in a statement.

He emphasised that maritime security is important not only for national stability, but also for the economy.

Saiful Lizan further said that with enhanced patrols and enforcement operations, MMEA can prevent and reduce the risk of criminal threats in the country’s waters.

He added that the improved security is hoped to attract more foreign investors to the country, considering that the GPI rating has recognised Malaysia as one of the safest countries in the world.

‘It is hoped that MMEA’s efforts can continuously support the improvement of Malaysia’s position in the Global Peace Index, thereby advancing the economy and enhancing the well-being of the people,’ he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency