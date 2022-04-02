Mobile Legend for T.Y. Media E-Champion Toward SEA Games 2022-2023 Starts

The first season of mobile legend for T.Y Media Champion has started, contributing to the development of sport resource for the SEA Games 2022 and 2023 in Vietnam and Cambodia respectively.

The update was shared by Mr. Lun Samdy, Secretary General of the E-Sports Federation, stressing that mobile legend is an important subject to open new opportunity for the athletes to strengthen and develop their capacity for the SEA Games.

Taking place from Mar. 31 to April 3 at Sen Sok Aeon Mall, the competition attracted the participation of 256 teams.

Mr. Chhun Samnang, Director General of T.Y Media &amp;amp;amp; Advertising Co., Ltd, expressed his satisfaction for the good cooperation for the rollout of the mobile legend.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press