Mobility as a Service Market Projected to reach $40.1 billion by 2030

Mobility as a Service Market is growing at a CAGR of 32.1% from 2021 to 2030

Chicago, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the new market research report “Mobility as a Service Market by Service (Ride-Hailing, Car Sharing, Micro Mobility, Bus Sharing, Train), Solution, Application, Transportation, Vehicle, Operating System, Business Model, Propulsion & Region – Forecast to 2030″, size is projected to reach USD 40.1 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 3.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 32.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The growth of the mobility as a service market is influenced by factors such as increasing smart city initiatives, growing adoption of on-demand mobility services, need to reduce CO2 emissions, improved 4G/5G infrastructure, and penetration of smartphones. Therefore, the mobility as a service market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.

Browse

• 271 market data Tables

• 47 Figures

• 214 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Mobility as a Service Market”

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets. com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 78519888

Ride hailing segment estimated to lead mobility as a service market during the forecast period

The ride hailing segment is expected to command the largest share of the mobility as a service market due to its global acceptance at all levels — from personal use to enterprise use due to its ease of booking and the comfort it provides. Factors such as ease of booking, increasing traffic congestion, passenger comfort & convenience, and government initiatives to increase awareness among people regarding air pollution are boosting the demand for ride sharing, predominantly e-hailing. Ride hailing can be easily integrated with public transport since it is an on-demand transportation service that can be accessed by a single user. However, it may be inconvenient to use public transport (trains and buses) in urgent situations as well as in situations like the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has created more demand for e-hailing services to maintain social distancing, leading to the use of more ride-sharing services instead of public transport. mobility as a service providers have already started to partner with ride hailing service providers to integrate their services with other modes of transportation. For instance, Moovit Inc., the leading mobility application, entered into a partnership with Uber to understand real-time traffic management. Uber is also moving into the market, extending its ride hailing services with new mobility offerings.

Four-wheelers segment to hold largest market share during the forecast period.

The four-wheelers segment is projected to be the largest vehicle type segment due to the growing popularity of ride hailing and car-sharing services across the globe. Apart from conventional ride-sharing transport modes, MaaS also offers the use of autonomous and electric cars. With rapid developments in electric and autonomous cars, along with increasing acceptance from consumers, the four-wheelers segment is likely to continue to witness strong growth over the forecast period. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), the market share of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids is expected to be around 5-10% of all passenger cars across the European Union by 2030. Luxury cars are also accessible using MaaS, which would otherwise not be possible.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets. com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 78519888

Electric Mobility as a Service is boosting the mobility as a service market

Electric Mobility as a Service is boosting the mobility as a service market (MaaS. It combines highly innovative technologies and new business models to create conditions for the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles. For example, more than 20% of Communauto’s fleet consists of electric vehicles. The use of electric vehicles not only reduces carbon emissions but also lowers noise and air pollution. They can also be cheaper to run per mile and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. Along with the use of electric vehicles, autonomous self-driving vehicles are expected to be used for ride-sharing purposes and would create immense opportunities for MaaS.

Europe is estimated to lead mobility as a service market in 2021.

Currently, Europe contributes a share of approximately 32% to the overall market. It is the largest market since it has been an early adopter of MaaS. Countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands have been continuously investing in smart transportation infrastructure. Developed economies such as Finland and Germany are early adopters of MaaS, making Europe the largest market. Also, countries such as the UK, France, and the Netherlands have been investing in smart transportation infrastructure, thereby ensuring the market’s growth in Europe. Planned investments to improve urban transport and traffic infrastructure are expected to drive the European MaaS market. The region is expected to hold a dominant share in the MaaS market for the next 3-4 years as well as post-2025.

Key Market Players:

The mobility as a service market is dominated by major players such as Moovit Inc. (Israel), MaaS Global Oy (Finland), Citymapper (UK), Mobilleo (UK), SkedGo Pty Ltd (Australia), UbiGo (Sweden), Splyt (UK), Qixxit (Germany), Communauto (Canada), and Tranzer (Netherlands).

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets. com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id= 78519888

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com