Modelo and UFC Bring the Gym Revitalization Initiative to Austin with Partner Rebuilding Together

Gym revitalization efforts empower the Fighting Spirit in the Austin, Texas community

Modelo

CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continuing their gym revitalization efforts, Modelo, the beer brewed for those with The Fighting Spirit™, along with long-standing partner UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and leading nonprofit Rebuilding Together announce the completion of renovations to The Void Martial Arts located in the South Central neighborhood of Austin, Texas. Last month, Modelo and UFC launched a new initiative with Rebuilding Together to boost the Fighting Spirit and ultimately strengthen these communities by providing select gyms across the U.S. with renovations and repairs.

“Modelo has always strived to champion those with the Fighting Spirit,” said Rene Ramos, Vice President of Lifestyle and Experiential, Sponsorships for Constellation Brands. “We are excited to continue partnering with UFC and Rebuilding Together to uplift local gyms, like The Void, that share Modelo’s mission and commitment to creating more unified, resilient and prosperous communities.

Offering men and women instruction in Kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Fitness Kickboxing, Yoga, Kung Fu and Tai Chi, The Void Martial Arts aims to create a better society one person at a time by implementing the virtues of martial arts disciplines. In addition to the physical training, athletes who train at The Void learn values like self-discipline, courtesy, respect, humility, kindness, patience, self-control and integrity which improve the Austin community as a whole.

“Our gym is designed to teach more than just fighting techniques,” said Bart Butler, Owner of The Void. “We enable people to be the best versions of themselves and much of that comes from the willpower, perseverance and courage that martial arts teaches. I am so grateful that Modelo, UFC and Rebuilding Together selected our gym to be a part of their revitalization efforts so I can give my athletes the top-notch training experience they deserve.”

Inspired by the Fighting Spirit his trainer and original owner of The Void imparted on him, Butler is passionate about helping both the athletes that train at his gym and the members of his community at large, addressing real needs. For example, he created free self-defense classes for women to develop confidence in their self-awareness and ability to defend themselves in threatening situations.

Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Butler was forced to dip into his personal finances to keep the gym open for his athletes and the community he built. In need of new mats, drywall repairs, bathroom renovations and a complete overhaul of the HVAC system, Modelo, UFC and Rebuilding Together came together to make Butler’s dreams a reality.

“Given our shared passion for investing in communities, working alongside Modelo and UFC has been a great opportunity for us to make an even greater impact nationwide,” said Caroline Blakely, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. “This initiative allows us to breathe fresh air into community spaces that play an important role in the health and overall well-being of its residents.”

This community-based initiative coincides with the extension of the ongoing partnership between Modelo and UFC that first established Modelo as the “Official Beer of the UFC” in 2018.

“Modelo has been a great partner to us, and we’re thrilled that the relationship between our two companies continues to evolve,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “We are excited about the work we are doing together to revamp gyms and inspire athletes across the nation and look forward to seeing the next generation of fighters come from these communities.”

The gym revitalization program is another proud step for Modelo in its ongoing commitment to support the Fighting Spirit in communities across the nation. Model has donated funds to help alleviate the education debt of military veterans, funded the provision of essential supplies, equipment and resources to protect healthcare workers throughout the pandemic, and supported COVID-19 relief programming and related small business loans.

About Modelo ®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Chelada Especial™, Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante™, Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal™ and Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile™. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp finish whose original recipe was first brewed under the vision to create a ‘model’ beer. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial surpassed 150MM cases sold in 2021. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellations Brands.

About UFC ®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 166 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Rebuilding Together ®

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 64158360-45a7-47c8-b291- 3e6debf97be5