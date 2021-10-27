Modelo Partners with LA Artist Mister Cartoon to Celebrate Día de los Muertos

Iconic Artist and Modelo Honor Mexican Heritage with Limited Time Only Packaging and Unique Merchandise That Pays Tribute to Traditional Día de los Muertos ArtistryModelo x Mister Cartoon

CHICAGO , Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Modelo, the beer brewed for those with The Fighting Spirit™, is extending its partnership with legendary LA-based Mexican American artist and cultural icon, Mark Machado aka Mister Cartoon, to invite fans around the country to celebrate Día de los Muertos in style. To honor the tradition of Día de los Muertos, Modelo has launched 24 oz. Modelo Especial and Modelo Negra LTO cans designed by Mister Cartoon. The intricately designed LTO cans take a modern spin on classic Día de los Muertos motifs such as skulls and marigolds by incorporating Mister Cartoon’s signature style, visually demonstrating the strong connection between Modelo, Mister Cartoon and the traditional Mexican holiday.

To further celebrate Día de los Muertos, Modelo and Mister Cartoon launched an exclusive line of merchandise featuring Cartoon’s dedicated Día art. Fans can enter for a chance to win items from the merch collection through the national Modelo Día de los Muertos Sweepstakes or purchase online and at Zumiez stores for a limited time. The collection includes hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts and a tote bag, each emblazoned with Mister Cartoon’s striking designs inspired by the artistic style Mister Cartoon is known for, and the iconography of this ancient Mexican holiday.

“We are thrilled to elevate our partnership with Mister Cartoon, leaning into our shared Mexican roots and his artistic talents to provide a unique way to celebrate the visual beauty of Día de los Muertos,” said Greg Gallagher, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Modelo Beer. “We want to make sure everyone is able to honor the holiday with specially-designed items that showcase the rich history of Día de los Muertos and Mister Cartoon’s unique style.”

Much like Modelo, Mister Cartoon hails from humble beginnings as an artist in Los Angeles who had to fight to make a name for himself. Cartoon’s story of grit, tenacity and perseverance on his journey to become the legendary artist he is today can be seen in the Modelo TV commercial, “The Fighting Spirit of Mister Cartoon.” Fans will also discover Día advertising illustrated by Cartoon in stores and at bars and restaurants across the nation throughout this month. See HERE for assets.

“As a Mexican American, working with Modelo to spread the word about Día de los Muertos has been important to me,” said Cartoon. “Often misunderstood, the holiday is actually a time for celebrating our lost loved ones. By teaming with Modelo, I was able to create art that honors the tradition of Día using my street style of artwork at the same time paying homage to my own heritage in the process.”

The LTO cans are available in single serve (SRP $3.29) and 3-packs (SRP $8.99) through November 2 while supplies last. The exclusive merchandise will be available via ModeloUSAStore.com, Mistercartoon.com, and Zumiez.com at various price points. To enter for a chance to win merch in the national Modelo Día de los Muertos Sweepstakes, go to https://modelodiadelosmuertos. dja.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER SWEEPSTAKES. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 9/13/21 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 11/2/21. No alcohol awarded with prizes. For complete details, see Official Rules at ModeloDiaDeLosMuertos.dja.com.

ABOUT MODELO®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas.Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 150MM cases sold in 2021. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

ABOUT MISTER CARTOON

Mister Cartoon’s richly detailed, hand-rendered designs are inspired by the style of tattoos that originated in the streets of 1970s’ Los Angeles – fine line Chicano black and grey custom tattoo art. Cartoon took this style of tattooing and brought it into mainstream culture. He is known as a pioneer in the tattoo world, and as one of the first artists to get global notoriety by tattooing celebrities, athletes, musicians, and actors alike.

Media Contacts:

Kevin Hyde, kevin.hyde@ketchum.com

Stephanie McGuane, stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 0e9b31ed-5db5-4d3d-a067- ce2aa949f316