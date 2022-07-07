Modelo®, Takis® Snacks and Spice Adams Invite Fans to Go ‘All In’ This Summer with the “Hands on a Hot Drop” Competition

As one of many limited-edition #ModeloTime collaborations dropping this summer, fans will compete for a branded Modelo and Takis® Snacks vending machine and a year’s worth of beer and snacks*.

Modelo / Takis Vending Machine

CHICAGO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summer is in full swing and to help fans maximize everything this season has to offer, Modelo is inviting consumers to have an “All In Summer” by partnering with some of the hottest brands to unlock weekly #ModeloTime collaborations. As part of the weekly #ModeloTime drops, Modelo has teamed up with Takis® Snacks to create a limited-edition, temperature-controlled vending machine, combining two of the best tastes of the summer – beer brewed for those with the Fighting Spirit paired with the iconic spicy snack brand.

To put Fighting Spirits to the test, Modelo has an exciting way for fans to get their hands – or hand – on a Modelo and Takis® Snacks Vending Machine. On Sunday, July 10, Modelo and Takis® Snacks will host its “Hands on a Hot Drop” Competition, where one lucky winner will receive the limited-edition vending machine along with help to buy a year’s worth* of Modelo and Takis® Snacks to fuel the summer vibes for the next year.

“Modelo is committed to helping our fans unleash their inner Fighting Spirit and maximize their summer,” said Greg Gallagher, Vice President Brand Marketing, Modelo. “Just like us, Takis Snacks has never been afraid to be bold, so it was a great fit to work with them on this unique experience.”

Pre-selected “Hands on a Hot Drop” contestants will be required to place one hand on the vending machine at the start of the competition and if they take their hand off for any reason— even if it’s to grab an ice-cold Modelo or wipe Takis® Snacks crumbs off their face – it will result in elimination. To keep things interesting, Modelo has tapped former professional football star and TV personality Spice Adams to host the competition, during which he will present challenges to see who has the most Fighting Spirit.

Modelo / Takis “Hands on a Hot Drop”

“I am thrilled to join Modelo and Takis Snacks at the iHeartRadio Block Party to host the ‘Hands on a Hot Drop’ competition and bring some extra spice,” said Adams. “I’ve got some tricks up my sleeve to keep participants on their toes and make sure everyone is having a great time. I’m ready to see which of these contestants has what it takes to bring the grand prize home.”

The competition will be held at the iHeartRadio Block Party presented by Modelo on Sunday, July 10 from 2 to 6 pm EST at Pier 76 in New York City. Modelo is welcoming those 21+ to watch the “Hands on a Hot Drop” competition live in New York City or on Instagram channels @ModeloUSA and @SpiceAdams.

Outside of the competition, two fans will be selected to win a Modelo and Takis® Snacks Vending Machine and help to buy a six-month supply* of Modelo beer and Takis® Snacks by entering the sweepstakes. The Modelo and Takis® Snacks collaboration is just one in a series of #ModeloTime drops taking place this summer to help consumers go all in. Every Friday at 3 p.m. ET, there is a fresh #ModeloTime drop, so fans won’t want to miss out. In order to get in on all the action, those interested can visit https://www.modelousa.com/ pages/summer to enter the #ModeloTime drops and learn more.

Whether it’s a classic like Modelo Especial, the #1 import beer in the U.S.,1 or the full-flavored Chelada lineup – Modelo is here to help consumers go all in and make the most out of the precious summer months.

ABOUT MODELO®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 150MM cases sold in 2021. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

ABOUT TAKIS®

Takis®️ is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties: Takis®️ Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis®️ Stix, Takis®️ Waves, Takis®️ Pop! and Takis®️ Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

1 Source: IQ 12LM ending November 2020

*Awarded in the form of a gift card

