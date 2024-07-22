MOE UPDATES GUIDELINES FOR ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS FROM SINGAPORE



KUALA LUMPUR, The Education Ministry (MoE) is currently updating the guidelines and mechanisms for the entry of English language teachers from Singapore, its minister Fadhlina Sidek said.

She said the proposal to establish an aid scheme or appoint volunteers funded by Singapore to teach English in specific areas of Malaysia not only aims to enhance English proficiency among students but also strengthens diplomatic relations between the two countries.

‘This initiative is not entirely new, as we have previously engaged educators from the United States and South Korea to teach English and Korean, respectively. I do not foresee any significant challenges in implementing this programme,’ she told reporters at the launch of the Prospec KPM X Fazura Merdeka Collection 2024 here today.

Fadhlina said the proposal was a result of discussions between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Asked about preparations for the Nenggiri by-election in Kelantan on Aug 17, Fadhli

na, who is also PKR Wanita chief, said she would ensure the party’s machinery is fully committed to securing victory for the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional alliance.

‘The candidate has already been decided, and PKR Wanita will give full commitment to the campaign and organise all necessary strategies to wrest Nenggiri,’ she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency