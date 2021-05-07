MoEYS E-Learning App Launched Officially

Ministry of Education, Youths and Sports (MoEYS) today launched a smartphone-based programme to boost self-study amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Named “MoEYS E-Learning”, the app is made in the collaboration between MoEYS and the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC).

The MoEYS E-Learning programme provides support for the “self-study” process for students in all school and at all levels, the ministry’s statement read.

Through the app, students can access important information, video lessons from grades 1 to 12, and essential textbooks for general education curriculum and proficiency tests, along with many other great functions, it added.

The digital content presented in the programme is the result of the hard work and conscience of teachers and the technical team, with the time and resources available and it is made by Cambodians, the ministry underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press