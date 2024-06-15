MOH ISSUES 6,605 COMPOUNDS TOTALLING RM1.6 MILLION FOR SMOKING OFFENCES IN MAY



PUTRAJAYA: The Health Malaysia (MoH) issued 6,605 compound notices totalling RM1.6 million in May for smoking offences, Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said.

He said 16,355 violation notices were issued from inspections of 29,098 premises under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

On enforcement of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (APSPP) 1975, aimed at preventing and controlling dengue fever, Dr Muhammad Radzi said 2,778 fines worth RM1.4 million were issued, with an average fine of RM500 each.

‘A total of 551 cases have been registered for court action, and 71 cases have resulted in convictions with fines amounting to RM151,600. One case resulted in a 10-day imprisonment for failure to pay the fine,’ he said in a statement today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said 8,587 food premises were also inspected last month, with 225 premises ordered to close under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

He said the temporary closure of food premises is a necessary measure to gu

arantee the cleanliness of the establishments and the safety of the food served.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency