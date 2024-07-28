Mohe, Wisma Putra Monitor Safety Of Students In Bangladesh



SUNGKAI, The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) constantly monitors the safety of students still in Bangladesh through cooperation with Wisma Putra.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said that according to Wisma Putra, approximately 40 students from higher education institutions (IPTs) are among the Malaysians remaining in Bangladesh.

“I understand that those (Malaysians) in Bangladesh include some working in specific sectors, not many but they are professionals.

“There are also students who feel that they are not disturbed by the situation there, but their numbers are small,” he told reporters after launching the Tanjong Malim UMNO division meeting here today.

Thousands of students in Bangladesh have been demonstrating since July 1 following a court decision to reinstate quotas for public sector jobs that were abolished in 2018.

On July 23, a total of 123 Malaysians, including 80 students, were brought home from Bangladesh on a special flight under the directive of Prime Minister Datuk Seri An

war Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Zambry said he had instructed the ministry to consider the next steps for the students who have returned to Malaysia.

In another development, he said the ministry viewed the issue of bullying in IPTs seriously and had instructed the Student Affairs and Alumni (HEPA) division of each university to take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents, including at polytechnics.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency