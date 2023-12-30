MOHR ORDERS IMMEDIATE REPORTS ON FATAL WORKPLACE ACCIDENTS

GEORGE TOWN, The Human Resources Ministry (MOHR) has instructed an immediate submission of reports on the workplace accidents involving a maintenance worker who died while servicing an elevator at Jalan Burma here and a factory worker’s fatality in Banting, Selangor.

Its minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the investigation and final report need to be expedited to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

He said the ministry has called on all employers to consistently take responsibility for controlling workplace risks to ensure a safe working environment.

‘The Occupational Safety and Health Department (JKKP) in both states has visited the locations and the notices have been issued.

‘The reports are expected to be completed within a week or two,” he told reporters after visiting the family of the 28-year-old R.Tinesh Kumar, who died while servicing a lift at a shopping complex in Jalan Burmah, George Town, here on Dec 26

Another factory worker in Banting, Nur Ahmad Yusoff Muei, 22, died after a fall during cleaning work at a recycling factory, last Wednesday.

Sim said Tinesh Kumar’s next-of-kin, is eligible for two Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) benefits.

He said the unfortunate incident qualifies the 28-year-old’s beneficiaries, his father, N. Ramachandran, 54, and mother, R. Saraswaty, 51, to receive benefits under the Employees’ Social Security Act 969 (Act 4), as the deceased was a bachelor.

Meanwhile, Ramachandran said his late son, the younger of two siblings was a good son and he had been working with the elevator maintenance company for three years.

‘We are profoundly saddened by the loss, and although it is incredibly painful, we accept it as fate. We dearly miss him. We thank Perkeso for their assistance during this challenging time,’ he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency