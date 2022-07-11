Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting Towards a More Sustainable Yachting Future

MONACO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovation, progress and sustainability: these are the goals of the yachting industry going towards a more responsible future led by initiatives promoted by the Yacht Club de Monaco under the umbrella of Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting. “Monaco,” underlines Jean-Marc Bolinger MB92 CEO, “can play a significant role in advancing the industry as a whole. It is a very significant hub which has a huge influence on the industry and can make a difference. Now there’s an understanding that yachting needs to change. There’s no doubt that yachting can be a model for the rest of the industry. Yachting has to some extent the time and money to drive change and we believe this is something that needs to be done in any case.”

Among the actions put in place to raise awareness about carbon emissions figures is the SEA Index. This tool, by the Yacht Club de Monaco and Credit Suisse, evaluates the energy intensity of superyachts over 40 meters on a scale from 0 to 5. “Very little data is required: we just need,” says Natalie Quevert, Sea Index head of project, “the gross tonnage, the power of the engines and the generators. With the SEA Index tool superyacht owners get a visual snap-shot of the carbon intensity of their yacht.”

“As part of the yachting industry,” adds Paris Baloumis Oceanco group marketing director, “we want to move away from the reliance on fossil fuels. If you’re really authentic about sustainability you have to look at the whole process. That is why we’re going to participate into the Monaco Smart and Sustainable Marina Rendezvous, an event taking place from 25th to 26th September 2022 bringing bright minds together in conferences and networking to see how yachts and infrastructures can operate also after delivery in a green and sustainable manner.” Supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and Extended Monaco, the Government’s digital transformation programme, this Monaco Marina Management event brings together key players, investors, marina promotors, manufacturers, innovators, architects and international start-ups selected by Blumorpho. The goal of this unique ecosystem is to pave the way for the new generation of marinas where smart technologies serve environmental protection.

