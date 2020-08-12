Mondulkiri Expecting Sustainable Tourism Development Plan

Tourism development master plan for Mondulkiri is on the way, with a sharp priority on sustainable and green tourism.

Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the inter-ministerial commission for tourism master plan development H.E. Thong Khon recently led a discussion workshop of the draft master plan with concerned officials at the province.

He emphasised that to achieve sustainable growth, the tourism development master plan must prioritise the conservation of the natural resources and cultural identities, including that of the indigenous groups, in Mondulkiri.

In doing so, the provincial tourism development will bring about lasting benefits for the local people, the communities as well as Cambodia at large, he added.

Along with the strategic priority, the discussion also determined the province’s tourism development vision and goal, zoned tourism products and resources, and institutional capacity and mechanism for the master plan rollout.

The priory areas for further investment and development include Phnom Prech, Nam Lear, Lumphat, Keo Seima and Sre Pok Wildlife Sanctuaries, and Busra-Dakdam cultural and ecotourism corridor.

In his final note, H.E. Thong Khon required that the Mondulkiri tourism development master plan must be well aligned with the national tourism development 2020-2035, and urged concerned authorities to ensure proper private property registration and evade land encroachment of any kinds in the development process.

