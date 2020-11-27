Mondulkiri Tourism Development Master Plan Set to Be Approved Next Year

The Mondulkiri province’s tourism development master plan 2020-2035, which will upgrade the eco-tourism province to be an international tourism destination, will be completed before the end of this year and will be submitted for approval from the government in early next year.

The master plan was discussed in a consultation meeting here on Nov. 26 under the chairmanship of H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism. Under the master plan, Sen Monorom city will be developed into a multipurpose development area with various entertainment activities, and the airport zone in O’Raing Ov district will be transformed into a satellite city of Sen Monorom.

Mr. Chuk Chumno, Director of the ministry’s Tourism Product Development Department, told reporters that the meeting was aimed to gather more inputs, especially related to the sectors of clean water, electricity, agriculture, mines and energy, land management, airport, SMEs and infrastructures to turn the province into an international tourism destination.

Based on the draft master plan, other four tourism poles of the province are the eco-tourism area in wildlife sanctuaries, ecotourism and indigenous tourism corridor, Koh Nheak district urban zone, and border gate integration area.

