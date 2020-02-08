More Cambodian Students to Visit Japan

Twelve (12) Cambodian students of seven universities will join university/graduate school students of other ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste in a visit to Japan from Feb. 8 to 18, 2020.

The visit is made at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan under the JENESYS (Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youth) 2019, pointed out a press release of the Embassy of Japan in Cambodia.

The participants will be divided into five groups according to themes; 1) Over tourism and sustainable tourism development, 2) Immigrant workers, 3) Quality education, 4) Food loss, 5) Awareness of disaster mitigation, and deepen their understanding to each issue through discussion, listening lectures by specialists, and site visits together with other participants from ASEAN countries and Japan, it added.

They will also have opportunities to experience Japanese culture, said the same source.

According to the press release, the JENESYS aims to promote mutual trust and understanding among the people of Japan and participating countries and to build a basis for future friendship and cooperation. Through the programme, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has invited more than 2,100 Cambodian youths since 2007.

It is expected that the participants will deepen their understanding of Japan and after coming back, share their experience widely with the people in Cambodia, it concluded.

