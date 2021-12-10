More COVID-19 Vaccine via COVAX Facility Arrive in Cambodia

Cambodia this morning received 290,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a donation of the Government of the Netherlands via COVAX Facility.

H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Dr. Li Ailan, Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Cambodia welcomed the vaccines’ arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, they encouraged Cambodians to get vaccinated and continue to stick to the health safety rules, especially the Three Dos, Three Don’ts measure.

On behalf of the Royal Government and people of Cambodia, H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath expressed profound thanks to the Government of the Netherlands for the humanitarian donation.

With the newly arrived vaccines, Cambodia has now more than 40.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from purchases and donations: 7,800,000 doses of Sinopharm, 29,124,800 doses of Sinovac, 2,353,400 doses of AstraZeneca, 1,064,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson, and 188,160 doses of Moderna.

As of Dec. 9, some 88.72 percent of the total Cambodian population of 16 million have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press