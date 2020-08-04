More Rain Expected across Cambodia from Tomorrow

More rain, from low to heavy, is expected to come across Cambodia, from Aug. 5 to 11, according to the new forecast released this morning by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM).

The ministry thus appealed to people to keep their vigilance of possible phenomena such as thunder, lightning, gusts, and high waves.

During this period, it pointed out, the temperature would vary between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius for the central lowland areas, from 23 to 30 degrees Celsius for the mountainous areas in the north and northeast, and between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas.

Late last week, MOWRAM issued heavy rain and flash flood warnings from Aug. 1 to 5 due to the influence of the Sinlaku storm. The provinces at the Dangrek Range and northeastern highland areas as well as the coastal areas are the most affected.

