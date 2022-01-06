More South Korean Volunteers Embark Service to Support Cambodia

More volunteers from South Korea have embarked their work to support Cambodia’s human capital development, especially in education and health care.

The notification was made by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on Jan. 5, following the arrival of the two South Korean volunteers in Cambodia.

That was the second re-dispatch of the South Korean volunteers to Cambodia who will provide Korean language education and nursing service.

The first re-dispatch of eight volunteers arrived Cambodia in mid December 2021 and were stationed in Phnom Penh capital, and Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Siem Reap and Kampot provinces for their duties.

As a part of its effort to contribute to the socio-economic development in Cambodia, KOICA is committed to develop the human capital in the country.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press