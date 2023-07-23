MORE THAN 500 JOB OFFERS AT MADANI CARNIVAL IN LABUAN

More than 500 job opportunities across various sectors are on offer to job seekers during the MADANI Job Carnival 2023 here on the weekend (July 22).

Labuan Corporation (LC) deputy chairman Simsudin Sidek said the carnival at the Financial Park Complex convention hall, features 20 employers promoting job vacancies from 9 am to 5 pm.

“The various fields with employment opportunities include international business and financial centre, services, hospitality, oil and gas-related sectors.

“As we have witnessed the participation of various employers from various sectors, the number of job opportunities are significant…our locals must grab this opportunity,” he said when launching the job carnival representing Senator Tan Sri Anifah Aman today.

The MADANI Job Carnival 2023, jointly organised by the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) and Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) is targeting up to 1,000 visitors.

Simsudin said the SOCSO’s job carnivals had been well-supported by various employers in Sabah and Labuan.

“Based on the latest data, a total of 3,372 people in Sabah have been employed from Jan-June this year, while in Labuan, 151 people have managed to get a job. I'm sure this figure will continue to increase this year and beyond,” he said.

He added that SOCSO has played its role through its MYFutureJobs portal and through active labour market programmes, with a high number of job seekers manage to secure jobs.

“This carnival is a continuous effort from the government to help job seekers especially those vulnerable groups securing job opportunities in the various sectors, while addressing issues of unemployment following the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency