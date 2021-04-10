More Vaccines against COVID-19 to Arrive in Cambodia until August

More vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in Cambodia step by step, from April until August, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen confirmed this morning in a special statement from his residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province.

Some 0.5 million doses of vaccines will reach Cambodia this month, then 1.5 million doses in May, 3 million doses in June, 2 million doses in July, and 1 million does in August, he said.

Cambodia has so far received 1.3 million doses of Sinopharm and 1.5 million doses of Sinovac from China, and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca/SII (COVISHIELD) via COVAX Facility. This year, Cambodia would get up to 11 million doses, pointed out Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

At the same time, the Prime Minister officially announced the obligation of vaccination for the civil servants, contracted officials and the armed forces, but for the general public, the vaccination is based on a voluntary basis.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, nearly 1 million people in Cambodia have already been inoculated against COVID-19, of them nearly 220,000 in the military and some 678,000 are civilians.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press