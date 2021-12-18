Morodok Techo National Sports Complex, a Symbol of Cambodia-China Friendship

AKP Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex is one of the symbols of the friendship between Cambodia and China.

This is an achievement of the fruitful cooperation initiated by His Majesty the late King-Father, Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk, underlined the Cambodian Premier at the official inauguration ceremony of the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex’s Main Stadium in Phnom Penh this morning.

Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping has named Cambodia-China relations as Iron-clad Friendship; therefore, this achievement is a new symbol of this relationship, he added.

The Morodok Techo National Sports Complex is located in Sangkat Prek Tasek, Khan Chroy Changvar of Phnom Penh capital.

This morning’s inauguration ceremony coincides with the 502-day countdown to the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023.

The event, attended by nearly 20,000 people, the largest number of people allowed since the country’s reopening, includes various programmes, including art and cultural performances, parade of national athletes (38 kinds of sports), followed by the display of fireworks in the evening.

Funded by the People’s Republic of China, the main stadium cost more than US$150 million.

Surpassing 16.22 hectares of land area in, with the construction areas of about 82,400 square metres, the Cambodia’s biggest sports ground can accommodate up to 60,000 spectators.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press