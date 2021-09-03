Morodok Techo National Stadium Ready to Bid for AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 Host

Morodok Techo National Stadium is ready to join the bidding for the host of AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.

The update was shared following the inspection of Ms. Puth Thida, President of the Ad-hoc Commission on the Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) at the site recently.

Due to the crisis of COVID-19, the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 was postponed twice, and now the event is expected to take place from Dec. 5, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.

Four countries including Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia are candidates willing to bid for the host of the international competition.

Joining the bidding will allow Cambodia to present the new sports infrastructures for the international competitions, and build up the experiences for the SEA Games 2023 it will host.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press