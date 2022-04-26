Most Powerful Crypto Miners in the World released by Bitramo

RamoX

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitramo is delighted to announce its arrival in the global crypto space with the launch of the world’s most powerful crypto miners. The company is on a mission to disrupt the market by designing products that make crypto mining simple, efficient, and profitable for all. Ramo 1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X miners from Bitramo are equipped with 3nm ASIC chips, and can be used for mining bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero.

Hash Power

The most exciting feature of Bitramo miners is their extraordinarily high hash powers that have not been seen in the market so far. As a result of these hash powers, compared to other products, Bitramo offers a significantly higher earning opportunity to mining enthusiasts.

Ramo 1: Bitcoin 360 TH/s, Litecoin 30 GH/s, Ethereum 2 GH/s, Monero 2 MH/s

Ramo 2: Bitcoin 750 TH/s, Litecoin 70 GH/s, Ethereum 5 GH/s, Monero 5 MH/s

Ramo X: Bitcoin 2250 TH/s, Litecoin 210 GH/s, Ethereum 15 GH/s, Monero 15 MH/s

Profit and Power Consumption

In addition to hash rate, power consumption is another key factor in determining the profitability of any mining hardware. Bitramo scores heavily in this area, with moderate power consumptions of 550 W, 900 W and 2200 W for Ramo 1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X respectively.

Based on these hash rates and power consumptions, the profitability of Ramo 1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X are summarized below.

Ramo 1

Bitcoin: 1900$

Litecoin: 1400$

Ethereum: 2200$

Monero: 2500$

Ramo 2

Bitcoin: 4000$

Litecoin: 3500$

Ethereum: 5700$

Monero: 6600$

Ramo X

Bitcoin: 12,300$

Litecoin: 10,500$

Ethereum: 17,000$

Monero: 20,000$

The calculation was made based on the current market price and the profits are listed in US dollar, when the coin market price raise, the profits will raise as well.

Easy To Use

In spite of their exceptional capabilities, all of the mining rigs from Bitramo are very easy to use. The products are delivered pre-configured and come with an easy-to-use interface. Users can start mining just by connecting the rig to a power socket and accessing it through WiFi or cable. All Bitramo customers also have free access to the company’s own mining pool.

“Lack of crypto mining knowledge or experience is no longer an obstacle to your aspirations as a mining enthusiast. Welcome to the world of Bitramo, an advanced line of ASIC miners created specifically for the newbies looking to make a guaranteed profit from crypto mining. Our plug-and-play mining hardware makes life easier not only for beginners but also for mining experts looking to scale their profit,” said David Luke, CEO of Bitramo.

To find out more, please visit https://bitramo.com

About Bitramo: A crypto mining startup backed by multiple corporations, Bitramo is on a mission to improve the crypto mining landscape by developing and delivering the latest technological innovations. The company offers an exquisite range of ASIC mining hardware designed to make crypto mining efficient and easy like never before. The company’s ultimate goal is to democratize crypto mining by allowing common people to benefit from it.

Media Inquiries: Bitramo Marketing (at) bitramo.com