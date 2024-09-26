MoT To Establish Cruise Council To Boost Tourism



LABUAN, The Ministry of Transport (MoT) will establish a Cruise Council to advance the cruise industry in Malaysia, a move expected to significantly enhance the nation’s tourism sector.

Deputy Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah emphasised the council’s role in fostering growth within the cruise sector, particularly given its recent surge in Peninsular Malaysia, including popular destinations like Penang, as well as Sabah and Sarawak.

“The formation of this council is timely, considering the rapid growth of the sector. We also foresee Labuan becoming a prime cruise destination due to its strategic location near neighbouring Asian countries,” he told a press conference following his visit to Labuan Road Transport Department (RTD) today.

As part of this initiative, several ports are slated for upgrades to better accommodate cruise ships and meet tourist needs. Currently, the nation’s ports primarily focus on containerised cargo handling and oil and gas activities.

“With ports beginning to serve dual purposes,

including handling cruise liners, we must enhance our facilities to meet the demands of this growing sector,” Hasbi said.

He highlighted the economic benefits that a thriving cruise industry could bring to local destinations, adding that the Cruise Council’s oversight would ensure sustainable growth and encourage the development of tourist attractions at docking locations.

“With the establishment of this council, we expect the cruise sector to make an even greater contribution to the economy.

‘We need to create more attractions to cater to tourists, who often disembark for extended periods during their visits,” Hasbi added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency