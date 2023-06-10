MOTHER OF MISSING MALAYSIAN IN THAILAND DOESN’T BELIEVE FB VIDEOS SAYING SHE’S SAFE

The mother of Chong Sum Yee, 22, who was reported missing in Chiang Mai, Thailand, does not believe the viral videos of her daughter claiming she is ‘safe and healthy’.

Chee Choy Won said this was because the videos were uploaded by a new Facebook account named ‘Moe Aye’.

The 50-year-old woman said Sum Yee was also difficult to get in touch with and had been avoiding questions about her whereabouts.

Chee said she managed to contact Sum Yee at 8 pm last night via WhatsApp, and her daughter wanted her to withdraw the police report.

“We talked for a few minutes last night, Sum Yee said she was safe and asked us not to look for her and to withdraw the police report but she was talking quite fast, like in a hurry.

“Every time I asked her where she was, she didn't answer and repeatedly said she was safe. I’m not sure what happened, but (I believe) there is a possibility that she has become a victim of human trafficking or a scam," she told a press conference at the Johor DAP headquarters here today.

The mother of two said she flew to Thailand with her son Chong Jeng Wei, 23, and Johor DAP Political Education director Alan Tee Boon Tsong on June 6 for four days.

However, Chee said the Thai police informed them that there was a possibility that her daughter was in Myanmar, therefore, the Thai and Myanmar police are working together to trace Sum Yee who was supposed to return to Malaysia on June 7.

Meanwhile, Jeng Wei said he was worried when his younger sister, who works as a beautician in Kuala Lumpur, told him that she wanted to go to Thailand alone because she had never travelled abroad alone.

He said they were getting more worried when Sum Yee said it was for work, which had been denied by the employer.

The three videos were posted by an unknown Facebook user named 'Moe Aye' in the comment section of a post made by her mother.

In two of the videos, the long-haired woman repeatedly says she is safe and healthy. She also pleads the police to stop bothering the driver who sent her there as he supposedly knew nothing about her situation.

It was reported that Sum Yee flew to Chiang Mai on May 29 and travelled about 250 km to the northernmost district of Mae Sai in Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand. The place is close to the neighbouring town of Tachilek in Myanmar, where incidences of human trafficking have been reported.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is also reported to be working with the Thai police to track down the missing woman and based on preliminary investigations, she had crossed the border into Tachilek on May 30.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency