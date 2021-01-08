MoU on Agri-business Value Chain Development Signed

Ministry of Commerce and Yamato Green Co., Ltd. signed here on Jan. 6 a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Agri-business Value Chain Development to strengthen the productivity and quality of products to meet the market’s demand.

The event was presided over by H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, and H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia.

On the occasion, H.E. Pan Sorasak laid stress on the significance of investment of Yamato Green Co., Ltd. in agri-business as it is a potential sector in Cambodia which is under development and needs more investment. Thus, he added, the MoU is a joint activity between the public and private sector, which responds to the Royal Government’s policy to boost the agri-business sector.

Besides, the two parties will cooperate to deal with challenges to value chain and strengthen productivity and quality to meet the market’s needs.

Yamato Green will help in production development with sustainability and in processing and packaging technique provision and beyond to increase effective supply opportunities to local market and export.

“Company, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and farmers will be able to establish supply value chain inclusively and competitively in markets with market diversification,” underlined the minister.

H.E. Pan Sorasak also recommended both sides to create a precise information management system to share information in a timely manner.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press