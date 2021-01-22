MoU Signed to Apply Latest Technology for Disaster Risk Management

The Ministry of National Defence has entered a memorandum of understanding with Sensoro Cambodia Technology Co., Ltd to utilise latest technology to monitor and mitigate disaster risks, particularly fire.

General Neang Phat, Permanent Secretary of State at the Ministry of National Defence represented Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence to witness the official signing of the agreement recently here in Phnom Penh.

The secretary of state spoke highly of the hard work between the ministry’s Department of Telecommunication and Sensoro company to prepare the foundation for the memorandum of understanding.

The agreement will add more resources to respond to the disaster in a timely and effective manner, he added.

Mr. Zao Long, Sensoro General Director expressed his optimism that the cooperation will further strengthen the key role of the Ministry of National Defence in disaster risk management in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press