MoU Signed to Boost Raw Material Procurement for Animal Feed Production



Phnom Penh: Ministry of Commerce and six companies signed here on Mar. 19 a memorandum of understanding to promote the purchase of maize, cassava, and other raw materials for animal feed production. H.E. Mrs. Cham Nimul, Minister of Commerce, presided over the signing ceremony. The six animal feed production companies are M’S PIG A C MC (Cambodia), BETAGRO (Cambodia) Company Limited, Agri-Master Co., Ltd., De Heus TMH Co., Ltd., Ant Feed Co., Ltd., and CJ CheilJedang Feed (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, through this MoU, the Ministry of Commerce will coordinate with the six companies to purchase 189,000 tonnes of maize, 81,600 tonnes of cassava, 51,130 tonnes of broken rice, and 57,730 tonnes of rice husks. This collaboration is aimed at supporting the local agricultural sector and ensuring a steady supply of essential raw materials for animal feed production.





This event highlights the efforts to promote investment in local agricultural processing, increase product value, and strengthen the agricultural value chain. It comes at a time when Cambodia is experiencing rising animal feed costs and expanding business opportunities in the agro-commercial sector. The agreement also underscores the commitment to fostering an inclusive socio-economic environment in the country.

