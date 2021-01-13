MoUs on Trade Promotion Signed

Ministry of Commerce has signed two separate MoUs with two private companies to strengthen cooperation on trade promotion.

The signing ceremony took place early this week under the witness of H.E. Reach Ra, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Commerce and representatives of the two companies.

The first MoU on cooperation in the Field of Trade Promotion of Handicraft Products between the General Directorate Trade Promotion and Beyond Retail Business Cambodia (B.R.B) is aimed to boost handicraft products, mainly pottery products in Kampong Chhnang province by arranging production structure, strengthening production community, training human resources, promoting production and market development, and boosting the use of the pottery products.

The other MoU which is on cooperation on Trade Promotion Programme between the General Directorate Trade Promotion and Cambodia Beverage Company Limited (Coca-Cola) was designed to foster the consumption of local products and capacity building of Cambodian entrepreneurs, provide women with business management opportunities for trade sector development and inclusive national socio-economic development.

The MoUs will contribute to developing the trade sector and enhancing market and economic development, particularly to promoting a wider use of local products.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press